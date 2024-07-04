Disha Patani's Gratitude Note For Team Kalki 2898 AD: 'Grateful To Be A Part Of This Beautiful Journey'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: dishapatani)

As Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD continues to rule over the box office, actor Disha Patani, who plays the role of Roxie in the film, has written a gratitude note for the team, thanking the director for leading the “legendary cast” to success. The actor took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming note for the whole team of the film. Disha wrote, “Thank you @nag_ ashwin for creating this crazy sci-fi world in the most beautiful way, integrating Indian history and science, you're truly a creative genius sharing conversations with you about anime was my highlight of being on your set. Thank you bhairava @actorprabhas for being the sweetest co-star ever and taking care of everyone. Shout out to the women in charge @priyankacdutt @swapnaduttchalasani for bringing it to life, you guys are inspirational @djordjevla you're a magician (sic).”

She added, “Honoured to be a part of such a legendary cast, hats off to the whole team who worked sleepless nights to create this spectacle. And lastly, thanks to my team D who worked so hard to bring Roxie to life I'm grateful to be a part of this beautiful journey. let's goo #kalki2898ad”.

Take a look at her post below:

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.