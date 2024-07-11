Mouni Roy Meets The Queen's Gambit Actor Anya Taylor-Joy: 'The Magical Girl'

Mouni Roy shared this image. (courtesy: MouniRoy)

Mouni Roy met Anya Taylor-Joy and she couldn't contain her excitement. Mouni Roy shared two pictures with The Queen's Gambit actor. She didn't mention the occasion where she met the star. In the picture, Anya Taylor-Joy can be seen wearing a white ensemble. Mouni Roy can be seen wearing a polka dots dress. Mouni wrote in the caption, "The magical mystical beautiful girl. loveher. So lovely meeting you x @anyataylorjoy." The comments section was swamped with fans' responses. A user wrote, "Crazy!!" Another user wrote, "She's my fav." Another user wrote, "Nice pictures." Another user wrote, "Amazing." Another user wrote, "Gorgeous." Take a look:

Last month, Mouni Roy shared a special birthday note for her BFF Disha Patani. Mouni wrote, "Happiest birthday to my happy simple straight forward most beautiful princepesa. Life was very good even before we became friends but it's way better with you in it. This past year with you has been so adventurous and full of laughter and travel. Can't wait to create more fun memories."

Mouni Roy added, "I pray to god he always blesses with the very best. May you meet your perfect stranger soon. Always be the ninja warrior that you are. Here's to the sister who brings sunshine into my life. More when we speak.. hehe. Ily [I Love you]." Take a look:

Disha Patani didn't miss the adorable gesture. Replying to the post, the actress said, "My sunshine, life's so much better now being with you, thank you for being you and making me wanting to be a better person. I love you so muchhh. Miss youuu." Take a look:

Mouni Roy is known for movies likeK.G.F: Chapter 1, Made in China, Romeo Akbar Walter, London Confidential, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, to name a few. She featured in serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasturi, the Naagin series. She also participated in reality shows like Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 5, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Dance Bangla Dance 12.