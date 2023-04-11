Disha Patani Looks Glamorous As Ever In New Pics. BFF Mouni Roy Calls Actress 'Goddess'

Disha Patani shared this picture. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani keeps her Insta family updated by sharing her glamorous pictures. Speaking of which, the actress has treated her fans to new photos in which she looks stunning in a silver ensemble. In the image, the actress is posing in style in a silver cutout dress and has left her hair loose. Disha Patani let her images do all the talking as she skipped the caption section. Soon after she shared the post, her new BFF Mouni Roy was quick to drop a comment. She wrote, "Goddess," followed by love-struck, heart and fire emoticons.

Take a look below:

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy seem to have become best friends ever since they came together for Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tour in the US. Both actresses never leave a chance to cheer for each other whenever either of them posts on Instagram.

A few days ago, Disha shared a video on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen performing and captioned it as "Thank you to my wonderful team for putting in so much work and effort, grateful to have you all thank you Dimple Kotecha for the endless sleepless nights. what a grateful experience #theentertainers tour." Soon after, Mouni Roy commented, "You were outstanding."

Take a look below:

Check out more such posts with Mouni Roy's comment here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna and Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.