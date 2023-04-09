Mouni Roy's Post With Her 'First Loves' Gets BFF Disha Patani's Approval

Mouni Roy shared this picture. (courtesy: imouniroy)

Actress Mouni Roy's latest Instagram entry featuring her "first loves" aka shooting and dancing, gets a shout-out from her BFF Disha Patani. The two gorgeous actresses recently worked together on Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers Tour and have been a regular fixture on each other's social media timelines. On Sunday, Disha Patani was yet again spotted commenting on her friend Mouni's lovely post. In the post, Mouni Roy can be seen in her element, having a gala time shooting and dancing oh so gracefully to a song. Reacting to the post, her BFF Disha Patani wrote, "So beautiful."

From pictures to compliments, Disha and Mouni have been each other's biggest cheerleaders over the past several weeks. Mouni Roy's video post, a few days back, in which she is seen dancing on a sidewalk in a bikini and sarong, presumably after a few hours at the beach, received the sweetest comment from friend Disha. Sharing the video, Mouni wrote, “I believe in kindness. Also, in mischief. Also in dancing, especially if dancing is not necessarily prescribed.”

One of the first to comment on the post was Disha Patani, who gushed, “Look at this body,” with several heart emojis. In response, Mouni Roy said, “Need to exercise and not eat rubbish is what it is. Wuvv you. Tata. Bye-bye,” with several kiss emojis.

In another instance, Disha shared fun Instagram Reels in which she could be seen grooving to DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts. She is dressed in a shimmery red bralette and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. Replying to the post, Mouni wrote, “Ufffff look at my baby love."

The tale of friendship between the two actresses was revealed through a post shared by Mouni Roy a month back. As the tour drew to a close, Mouni shared several pictures with Disha and confessed that she is already missing the Radhe actress. In the caption, Mouni said, “Me and my D [Disha Patani] at random. #WhenYouKnowYouKnow #missmiss.” Disha replied to the post saying, “Love you my mon mon.” To this, Mouni responded: "Me more!"

Mouni Roy was seen as the main villain in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One. Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns, has two upcoming projects - Yodha and Project K.