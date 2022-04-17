Disha Patani Hanging Out With Her Pet Dog Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Disha Patani (courtesy:

Disha Patani knows how to make fans stop and stare. The actress, who is famous for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves, enjoys a large social media presence. So when she dropped a new post over the weekend, fans flocked to shower Disha with love. However, in the pictures shared on Instagram, it is not Disha Patani but her pet dog who is stealing the show. The set of three pictures begins with an image of Disha and her pet sharing the frame. But the second and third slides are dedicated to the adorable dog alone, with the last image being a shot of the canine's snout.

As a tribute to the adorable dog's nose, Disha Patani limited the caption to just a pig nose emoji. Reacting to the post, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff replied, “Last pic,” with a laughing emoji. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff said, “Look at this face,” with heart-eye emojis. Actress Elli Avrram said, “Cutest.”

See the photos here:

A few days ago, Disha Patani shared two pictures of the dog resting inside a car. In the caption, Disha wrote, “Chi chi,” with a flower emoji. Reacting to the image, Tiger Shroff said, “So cute my cheechuu,” with heart emojis. Ayesha Shroff too said, “Beauty.”

That Disha Patani loves dogs is evident from her Instagram posts. A few weeks ago, Disha shared a bunch of images from the gym where she is hanging out with not one but two adorable furballs.

Here's another video of Disha Patani chilling with her dogs.

Disha Patani was last seen in the Salman Khan film Radhe. Her upcoming projects include Ek Villain Returns and Yodha.