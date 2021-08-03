Disha Patani Did Her Hair And Make-Up All By Herself For This Look. See Here

Disha Patani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dishapatani )

Actress Disha Patani sure is a stunner and proof of that is her Instagram feed. The 29-year-old actress never fails to make heads turn with her amazing style statement. On Tuesday, Disha Patani treated her fans to an all new picture of herself. The picture looks like it was clicked during a recent photoshoot of the actress. Disha looks as gorgeous as ever in the picture. She can be seen wearing a brown crop-top as she poses for the camera with an intense look on her face. But wait, what's so special about this look of the actress? The hair and the make-up. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she did her own make-up and hair for the look and we are amazed by how perfectly she did the job for herself. In the caption, Disha credited stylist Mohit Rai for her look and photographer Vaishnav Praveen for the picture. "Makeup and hair by ME," she added in the caption.

Disha's post received scores of comments from her fans who dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Among others, Disha's sister Khushboo commented on her post and complimented her look. "Looks so nice," Khushboo wrote in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at the aforementioned picture here:

Disha Patani enjoys a huge fan following. The actress has over 45.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

Here are some posts from Disha Patani's feed:

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Ek Villian Returns.