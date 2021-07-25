On Disha Patani's Dance Video, Beau Tiger Shroff Drops This Comment

Disha Patani in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Disha can be seen dancing in the video

Disha is joined by dancer Ankan Sen

"Juss chillin," she captioned the post

Actress Disha Patani is spending her Sunday "chillin" and enjoying a session of dancing on some foot-tapping beats. Disha's partner in crime is dancer Ankan Sen. How we know this? Courtesy, Disha Patani's latest Instagram post. In the video, Disha Patani and Ankan Sen can be seen dancing like no one's watching. Disha can be seen dressed in a mustard sweatshirt and brown trousers. Sharing the video on Instagram, Disha Patani wrote: "Juss chillin. Choreography: Ankan Sen." The 29-year-old actress' post received scores of comments from her fans as well as fellow celebrities. Among others Disha's rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, commented and wrote: "Clean." Tiger complemented his comment with a fire and a heart-eyed emoji.

Disha Patani's sister Khusbhoo also commented on her post and heaped praises on her dancing skills. "Superb awesome beat and u," she wrote in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Disha Patani's aforementioned post here:

Yesterday, Disha treated her fans to a fabulous picture of herself. In the picture, she can be seen resting with a bunch of cushions around her as stripes of sunshine and shadow play over her. She decided to hide her face with her wrist while the picture was being clicked. Disha looks as adorable as ever in a cute lavender top and blue shorts.

Check out the picture here:

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has since appeared in several films like Baaghi 2 and Malang. She was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will next be seen in Ek Villian Returns.