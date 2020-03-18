Disco Dancer 2.0: Tiger Shroff Is High On Energy In His New Song

A still from the video. (courtesy: YouTube)

A new song titled Disco Dancer 2.0 featuring Tiger Shroff released on Wednesday. The song is a rehash of the title track from the 1982 film Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. In the original version of the song, which was titled I Am A Disco Dancer and was one of the hit songs, Mithun Chakraborty led the show. Tiger Shroff's high-octane performance in the Disco Dancer 2.0 sets the dance floor on fire. His energetic performance in the video will make you groove to it's beats. In one part of the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen performing the very famous dance step of Hrithik Roshan from the song It's Magic of the 2003 film Koi Mil Gaya.

Disco Dancer 2.0 has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The revamped version of the song has been sung by Benny Dayal and credits Salim-Sulaiman for the music. The previous version of the song was sung by Vijay Benedict and composed by Bappi Lahiri.

Sharing a snippet from the video on Instagram, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Jhoomo aur nacho to disco dancer! Presenting I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0." Take a look at his post here:

Check out the music video of Disco Dancer 2.0 here:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff recently featured in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor as Tiger's love interest. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande also play pivotal roles in the film. Baaghi 3 marked the third instalment to the Baaghi series. As reported by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film's total box office collection was Rs 90.67 crore on Day 7.