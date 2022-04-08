Diljit Dosanjh's House Tour In His ROFL Style. See What He Posted

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh gave his fans a tour of his house in his new Instagram video. He began the tour with the kitchen. He also shared glimpses of his living room and other areas of the house. While sharing glimpses of his room, the singer said in the video: "Jinke khud ke ghar shishe ke hote hain, wo dusro ke ghar pathar nahi fekte." He added, "Isliye main apna room shishe da banaya hai (That's why I made my room of glass)." Sharing the video, thee Udta Punjab star wrote in his caption: "Architectural Digest India, we like your episodes. But check out sada (AD-MD - Architectural Digest Marzi da)."

In the comment section of Diljit Dosanjh's post, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped LOL emojis, while Aparshakti Khurana wrote "Hahahhahhahaha."

Check out the video posted by Diljit Dosanjh here:

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. On the work front, he will soon begin his World Music Tour 'Born To Shine' which will begin on April 9 at Gurugram.

Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Soorma alongside Taapsee Pannu, Welcome To New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon among many others.

In the recent years, he starred in the 2019 film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. A year after that he featured in Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Last year, he featured in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Gurfateh Grewal, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, which was a hit. He also featured in the film Jodi last year.