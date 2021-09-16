Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 'Absolute Favourite Song' Is Diljit Dosanjh's Lover. His Response

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights On Thursday, Deepika interacted with her fans on Instagram

She asked them to tell her a word

After that she told them what that word reminds her of

Can you guess which song Deepika Padukone is playing on repeat? It's Diljit Dosanjh's recent track Lover. On Thursday, Deepika interacted with her fans on Instagram and asked them to drop a word, after which she told them what it reminds her of. One user dropped the word "music" and it reminded Deepika of Diljit Dosanjh's Lover, her current "absolute favourite song." She can be heard saying in the video on her Instagram story: "So the next one was music and my absolute favourite song at this point which came to mind is Lover by Diljit Dosanjh." Deepika's response made Diljit quite happy. He shared her video on his Instagram story and wrote: "Thank Ju Deepika Ji. Mainu hun hor v sona lagan lagg peya Lover song. And... it's nobody's fault.. it's a Moonchild Era."

See Diljit Dosanjh's post here:

On her Instagram stories, Deepika Padukone shared what words such as 'eyes', 'valuable' and 'ice cream' remind her of. For 'eyes,' she said: "When I think of eyes, I think of Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si Adaayein Hain." It's a song from Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. 'Valuable' word reminds Deepika of "family, friends, quality time and keeping people you love close to you."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a couple of films lined up such as Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She was last seen in Chhapaak.