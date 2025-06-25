<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: Diljit's Ex-Manager Defends Punjabi Star, Says He Has Been "An Ambassador Of India Through Love"

Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has been facing backlash for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The upcoming movie is headed for an international release, skipping screenings in India in the wake of the diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Days after the controversy broke, Diljit Dosanjh found support in his former manager, Sonali Singh. On Wednesday, she shared a lengthy statement on Instagram defending the Punjabi actor-singer. "Always Choosing Love Over Hate", read the caption.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also expressed disappointment and concern over Diljit Dosanjh's casting in the upcoming film Border 2, the follow-up to JP Dutta's 1997 war film Border.

What's Happening

Diljit Dosanjh's former manager Sonali Singh rallied behind the actor-singer amid the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. The film has been making headlines since the trailer of the movie, also starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a key role, was released online on Sunday night.

She called Diljit Dosanjh "an ambassador of India not through propaganda, but through spirit, his art, his love".

"And yet, each time, he's asked to prove the love he's already shown so consistently. This cycle must end. Let's stop punishing our artists for being human first. All he has ever spoken is love," she wrote.

In her post, Sonali Singh said, "In a career spanning over two decades, Diljit Dosanjh has become a cultural icon not only for India but for the global stage. Yet, time and again, he has been placed under the scanner, especially as a proud Sikh, a Punjabi, and an artist who has chosen to represent India with quiet pride rather than loud declarations."

"Despite being repeatedly targeted, Diljit has never resorted to outrage. His consistent message in interviews, music, films, and public appearances has always been rooted in love, unity, and kindness," she said, adding how the GOAT hitmaker is standing by another producer -- the one of Punjab 95.

Why The Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy Is Unfair, According To Diljit Dosanjh's Former Manager

In her post, Sonali Singh called the recent wave of criticism around Sardaar Ji 3 due to Hania Aamir's presence in the film "both disheartening and unfair". The film was shot long before the current political climate intensified, she argued.

Unlike other movies, the PR professional said, the film is not backed by a big banner that can "absorb the blow of massive losses". "This is someone's life's earnings and it's at risk of being wiped out entirely."

"Yet in the face of it all, Diljit has chosen to respect the sentiments of the Indian public and authorities. He is not releasing the film in India, standing in alignment with the nation's current mood, showing once again that he honours the decisions of his own country even at a personal and professional cost," she added.

She also questioned the double standards around Diljit Dosanjh's celebrity.

While global media celebrates him "as the first Indian to perform at Coachella" and carry his roots and culture to the Met Gala, back home, in his own country, his achievements are quickly forgotten, added Sonali Singh.

"How conveniently we celebrate him when he puts India on the map, and how easily we trash him when the narrative turns," she said.

Sonali Singh also posed some questions to naysayers.

"Maybe we need to ask ourselves. Is it because he wears a turban? Because he's not Hindu? Is that why he's asked, again and again, to prove his patriotism while others are simply assumed to be loyal? Because, despite giving everything to his country, his art, his pride, his voice, his platform, he's still seen as ‘the other' when it matters most. But he doesn't say it. He simply carries on choosing love."

In A Nutshell

Diljit Dosanjh's former manager Sonali Singh has backed the Punjabi star over the controversy around Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's casting in his new film Sardaar Ji 3. Sonali Singh said Diljit Dosanjh has always stood for love, not propaganda.

Her comments come a day after Diljit Dosanjh broke silence over the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 row.

