Diljit Dosanjh, Straight Up On Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I Can't Sing Like Him, Parineeti Can't Sing Like Amarjot'

Parineeti Chopra with Diljit Dosanjh. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of Amar Singh Chamkila, in a recent interview with Film Companion, opened up on the project and the prep that went into it. The actor said during the interview, "It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila's songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir's team has helped us a lot." Speaking about his co-star Parineeti Chopra, Diljit said, "Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot's part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot. We have only tried. Since in the film it is connected to the story, people might like it."

The film happens to be a biopic on late singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27 back in 8 March 1988. Amar Singh Chamkila was Punjab's highest record selling artist of the time. Diljit Dosanjh plays the titular role in the film that also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, his partner and frequent music collaborator.

Amar Singh Chamkila has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and the film's music has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is slated to release on April 12 on streaming giant Netflix. Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman have earlier worked together in films like Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha.