Diljit Dosanjh, Accidentally 'Stuck In Wedding Shoot,' Shares ROFL Video

Diljit Dosanjh in a still from the video. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Leave it to Diljit Dosanjh to keep his Instafam entertained by all means. The reason we brought this up today is because the singer-actor shared a super funny video of himself from a scenic location - he didn't say where though. So, in the video, Diljit can be seen posing for the camera, while in the background a couple, dressed in wedding ensembles, can be seen getting a photoshoot done as the photographer chases them for the perfect click. The Udta Punjab star documented the moment in his latest Instagram entry. The 38-year-old star captioned the post: "Dosanjhanwala stuck in wedding shoot." He added the hashtags #diljitdosanjh and #reels. In the comments section, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped an LOL emoji.

Check out the video here:

The actor-singer's Instagram posts are super fun. Sharing a video from his travel diaries, Diljit Dosanjh wrote: "If you want to live in a shell...That's your choice my dear."

Diljit Dosanjh became a household name after he sang songs like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His recent hits include Lover and Vibe.

Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Soorma alongside Taapsee Pannu, Welcome To New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Patiala, alongside Kriti Sanon among many others.

In the recent years, he starred in the 2019 film Good Newwz, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. A year after that he featured in Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Last year, he featured in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Gurfateh Grewal, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa, which was a hit. He also featured in the film Jodi last year.