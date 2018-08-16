Did You Know This Mr India Finalist Is In Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyan?

Zebby Singh stars in Manmarziyan (courtesy OfficialZebbySingh)

Actor-model Zebby Singh, who previously participated in Mr India, will soon be seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Manmarziyan. In a recent interview, Zebby Singh confessed that he was rather overwhelmed when director Anurag Kashyap offered him the part, reports news agency IANS. "I am thankful to Anurag sir for offering me this role in his upcoming movie Manmarziyan. It was totally unexpected. It is one of the most overwhelming things that happened to me," Zebby said in a statement. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the cast of Manmarziyan is headlined by Abhishek Bachchan while Taapsee Pannu has been cast opposite him. Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Sanju, also stars in the movie.

Zebby Singh, whose original name is Rupinderjit Singh, was one of the finalists of the seventh version of Mr India pageant, which was held in 2015. The pageant was won by Rohit Khandelwal, who went on to win Mr World in 2016.

Talking about his upcoming project, a show named Papa By Chance, Zebby Singh said: "Then came Papa By Chance where I am playing the role of Yuvaan. These experiences have taught me a lot and have been the stepping stone of my acting career." This will mark Zebby Singh's debut TV serial.

About Manmarziyan's ensemble cast, producer Aanand L Rai had earlier told IANS that the makers are looking forward to the movie because they have finally managed to zero in a "perfect" cast: "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."

Manmarziyan went on floors in February, with the first schedule in Amritsar and then in Sonmarg. Manmarziyan will mark Abhishek Bachchan's first film after Housefull 3, which hit screens in 2016. Manmarziyan is slated to release in September.