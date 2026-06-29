Pedro Pascal Once Appeared On This Show As A Vampire

Pedro Pascal has made a name for himself over the years with hits like Narcos, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. But not many know that The Fantastic Four: First Steps star once appeared as a vampire in a famous TV show.



Pascal's early career was full of struggles, with bit parts on shows such as NYPD Blue and Law & Order. The Game of Thrones actor snagged a short but memorable guest role on an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 1999. One of the biggest shows of the time, the episode paired Pascal directly opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar.



Pedro Pascal's Vampire Role



In The Freshman, the season four premiere of the show, Buffy and her friends start their first year as college students at UC Sunnydale. Pascal, who was credited in the episode as Pedro Balmaceda, plays a freshman named Eddie.



He shares a tender moment with Buffy as they walk back to their dorms. However, a local vampire gang targets Eddie the same night. He gets turned into a vampire. At the end, Buffy kills him with a stake.



His role on Buffy may have saved Pascal's career, TVLine reported. The actor was facing financial issues and was about to give up his acting dreams when a residual check from Buffy helped him stay in the industry.



"We're talking about being able to see a doctor, getting sick, getting a surgery, paying my rent when I had less than $7 in my account, and a residual from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' showed up and saved the day," Pascal explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2024.



What's Next For Pedro Pascal?



From a short role on Buffy to headlining superhero dramas, Pedro Pascal has come a long way. The actor was last seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu, a spin-off movie from his Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.



Pascal is set to reprise his role as Dr. Reed Richards in Avengers: Doomsday. He will also appear in another big-budget Marvel movie, Avengers: Secret Wars. The 51-year-old is set to feature in Tony Gilroy's Behemoth! as well.



The actor also has Park Chan-wook's The Brigands of Rattlecreek in the pipeline. The film also features Matthew McConaughey, Austin Butler and Tang Wei.



The Emmy nominee will appear in Todd Haynes' De Noche as well alongside Danny Ramirez.