Did Richa Chadha Just Confirm She Got Engaged To Ali Fazal? That's A Gorgeous Ring

We know that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are gearing for their April wedding in full force but there had been no word on a possible engagement. But now, it looks like the couple are engaged! On her Instagram story on Friday, actress Richa Chadha shared a cryptic video, revealing what appears to be a gorgeous ring on her ring finger. Here's one way to decode the Instagram story, which was posted with the song Wakhra Swag - Richa Chadha just showed us her engagement ring. Meanwhile around the same time, Ali Fazal also shared a selfie in a suited avatar on his account. Needless to say that Richa Chadha's Instagram story has sent the Internet into a tizzy.

Take a look at what Richa and Ali posted on Friday:

Screenshot of Richa Chadha's Instagram story

Screenshot of Ali Fazal's Instagram story

After months of will-they-won't-they, Richa and Ali revealed towards February end that they have applied for registering their marriage to the court and received a date in April with a three-month window. The couple's spokesperson told news agency IANS in a statement: "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated." Ali Fazal is reportedly working extra hours to free up his schedule some 10 days before the wedding.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are said to be have been dating since 2015. They have co-starred in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.