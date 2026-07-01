Did Nicola Peltz Shade Harper Beckham? Her "Dream Sister" Post Sparks Debate

Nicola Peltz has shared a sweet message after her brother Will Peltz married model Kenya Kinski Jones. Following the wedding, the actor called the ceremony one of the “most beautiful things I've ever had the privilege of witnessing” and welcomed Kenya into the family with warm words.

In her post, Nicola thanked her brother for giving her her “dream sister,” a phrase that caught fans' attention because she had previously used similar words to describe Harper Beckham, the younger sister of her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

Kenya, the daughter of legendary music producer Quincy Jones and actress Nastassja Kinski, also received praise from Nicola, who described them as “incredible humans.”

Taking to Instagram, Nicola Peltz wrote, “This wedding was truly one of the most beautiful things I've ever had the privilege of witnessing. Willy, thank you for finally and officially giving me my dream sister, Ken. Watching the two of you love each other so deeply over the past 15 years has been one of the most beautiful gifts. Your love for each other has always been something so special grow up with and celebrating this moment with everyone was unforgettable.”

“I love you both more than words can say and I truly couldn't be happier for you both. I am forever lucky to have the most incredible humans, the Jones', to call family. Thank you for bringing so much love, warmth, beauty and pure magic into our lives. My heart is so full. I love you, Willy and Kenya. Cheers to you both (first of so many posts because this was the best day ever.”

Nicola Peltz's latest post has caught attention because of the words she used. In 2024, she had described Harper Beckham as her “dream little sister” while promoting her directorial debut, Lola.

As per People, Nicola said, “If I could create the perfect dream little sister, it's her. I'm so blessed I get to have her as my little sister in my life.”

Earlier this month, Harper Beckham became part of the ongoing family tensions after she visited Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's home in Beverly Hills to deliver a handwritten note. Later, representatives for Brooklyn and Nicola questioned how the visit happened.

As per the Daily Mail, they suggested that because photographers were already there when the note was delivered, the moment looked planned for media attention rather than a private family visit.

Friends close to Victoria and David Beckham have defended Harper Beckham, saying they believe it is unfair for her to be dragged into the family dispute. They said Harper is a young girl who simply misses her brother, Brooklyn Beckham, and wants to see him.