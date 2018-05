Did Kartik Aaryan Ask For Rs 3 Crore For Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3?

Kartik Aaryan reported fee was Rs 35 lakh per film. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly counted among the bankable actors of Bollywood , especially after the success of his last film. And now, as per a mid-day report, Kartik has hiked his fees per film from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 3 crore. Apparently, the team ofapproached him for the third film in the series for which his agent has asked for Rs 3 crore as remuneration. Kartik Aaryan owes his success to Luv Ranjan and his team having made four films (out of six) with him. Kartik debuted in 2011'sand its sequelin 2015. The aforementionedand 2013 filmwere also made by Luv Ranjan.producer Kumar Mangat Pathak told mid-day that they've not locked the script of the third film. "We will make an announcement aboutin 15 days. Kartik has every right to ask for Rs 3 crore as his last film was such a big hit, but at the moment, we don't have any project with him. Whenever we do a film together, I am sure Kartik won't discuss money. If we do, we will pay him whatever his market value is." Meanwhile director Luv Ranjan said that he has "no knowledge of it" as they've "never discussed money." Kartik Aarayan's spokesperson also avoided commenting on the actor's fee hikes and said, "Luv Ranjan is like his guru. They don't talk money."Kartik Aaryan hasn't announced his next project yet