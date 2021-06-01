Dia Mirza's Birthday Wish For Madhavan Arrived In The Form Of A Throwback

Dia Mirza wished Madhavan on his birthday. (Image courtesy: @diamirzaofficial)

Madhavan turned a year older today. Dia Mirza, who has worked with Madhavan in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Alibaug, wished him a happy birthday on social media. On Tuesday, Dia posted a fan-made video of Madhavan on her Instagram story that takes us to his film journey over the years. The post is dedicated to Madhavan's smile. In the clip, the actor can be seen flashing his charming smile in different scenes from his films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Ramji Londonwaley, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Saala Khadoos. In her post, Dia wrote, "Happy birthday Maddy, keep smiling."

Screenshot of Dia Mirza's Instagram story

Madhavan had initially shared this video on his Instagram handle in 2019. On October 6, the Tanu Weds Manu actor posted the clip on the platform and thanked his fan for making him "smile" with it. He wrote, "Fan Made video which made my day. Thank you Pragya T for making me smile this Sunday morning. God bless you."

Madhavan is not celebrating his birthday this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He chose to spend the day with his close ones, the actor informed it on Twitter yesterday. On May 30, Madhavan thanked everyone for the wishes on the occasion and tweeted, "Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart." He added, "Considering all that is happened and happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones."

Hello my lovely Tweeplw-thank you for all the love from the bottom of my heart.Considering all that is happened & happening around us, I cannot imagine celebrating anything let alone my Birthday. I want to keep it very quiet and spend the day with my close ones. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 30, 2021

Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. He was paired opposite Dia Mirza. Dia also made her debut with the movie. The 2001 film also featured Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. Madhavan played the role of Madhav Shastri (Maddy), who is head-over-heels in love with Dia Mirza's character Reena Malhotra. Saif was cast as Rajeev Samrao, Reena's fiance. While the movie tanked at the box office during its release, it gained popularity among youngsters after a few years and ultimately became a cult classic.

In terms of work, Madhavan was last seen in Tamil film Maara this year. He now has movies like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Amriki Pandit coming up. Madhavan has worked in several films such as Alaipayuthey, Dumm Dumm Dumm, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Ramji Londonwaley, Tanu Weds Manu series, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots and Saala Khadoos to name a few.

On the other hand, Dia Mirza last appeared in Telugu film Wild Dog this year. Before that, Dia worked in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad in 2020.