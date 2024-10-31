Diwali 2024: Richa Chadha, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma And Others From Shabana Azmi's Party

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi hosted a lovely Diwali bash at her residence on Wednesday. Joining her in the festive spirits were Tanvi Azmi, Divya Dutta, Dia Mirza, Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Shahana Goswami. A day after the celebration, Dia Mirza uploaded a series of pictures from the party on Instagram. The first photo captures the Bollywood girl gang posing for the lens against a well-decorated and brightly lit background. Dressed in their ethnic best, they flash million-dollar smiles. The next couple of snaps feature Shabana Azmi sharing the frame and having a hearty laugh with Dia, Shahana and Divya. Richa and Tannishtha display an aadab gesture for the camera in the following click. The pictures scream peak sisterhood.

Along with the post, Dia Mirza wished fans a happy Diwali. She wrote, “Humari oour se aap sabhi ke liye Diwali ki dhher saari khushiyaan aur pyaar (Sending you lots of happiness and love to you all from us). Happy Diwali. May the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance lead us toward a path of peace, love and gratitude.” Dia also tagged Vidya Balan and Urmila Matondkar who could not attend the bash. “Missed you” added the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress.

Tannishtha Chatterjee thanked Dia Mirza for posting the pictures and praised Shabana Azmi's hosting. She wrote, “Thanks, Dia Mirza for posting the pictures. Shabana Azmi, what can I even say about the forever warmth love, light and happiness you spread? Thanks for always bringing all of us together.”

On Sunday (October 27), Shabana Azmi attended Dia Mirza and her husband-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi's Diwali party. She posted a group photo on Instagram featuring the attendees, including Sayani Gupta and Aditi Rao Hydari. Sayani was draped in a sheer white saree paired with a purple blouse. Aditi wore a black embroidered traditional ensemble. Dia Mirza also chose to wrap herself in a black six-yard wonder. “Creative women's power at Dia and Vaibhav's Diwali do,” read the caption.

Workwise, Shabana Azmi will be seen in a pivotal role in director Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are also part of the film. The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.