Dia Mirza's Birthday Wish For Husband Vaibhav Rekhi: "Pause My Love For Yourself More"

Dia Mirza shared a bunch of famjam pictures on husband Vaibhav Rekhi's birthday. The album features a solo picture of Vaibhav, Vaibhav with son Avyaan Azaad, a frame featuring Vaibhav and Dia and a wholesome picture featuring Vaibhav, Dia, Avyaan and Samaira. Dia wrote a long note which read, "Happy Birthday Husband. You show up for all those you love and for many more... spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness and effortlessly making the world a kinder place. Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard. I love you. And I am so proud of the human being you are." Take a look:

In May, Dia and Vaibhav's son Avyaan turned 3. Dia shared inside pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram feed. In one of the clicks, Dia can be seen feeding a piece of cake to her son. In another click, Avyaan Azaad can be seen seated on a toy-horse. Dia's step-daughter Samaira also joined the party. The album features some nice famjam snapsots. Don't miss the glimpse of a yummy tiger-themed birthday cake. Sharing the pictures, Dia wrote, "14th May 2024. Our heartbeat turned 3 yesterday. Avyaan Azaad you have taught us the power of faith, patience, love and gratitude. Bless you our little master! Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. Thank you for making every day joyful." Take a look:

Dia Mirza made her Hindi debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She is popular for movies like Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Dus, Parineeta, to name a few. The actor has also started working on OTT platforms. She was last seen in the second season of Made In Heaven. Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 in an intimate ceremony. In July (2021) she made an Instagram post revealing she had a pre-mature delivery and the baby was in NICU for two months.