Dia Mirza Is The Happiest Bride In Her Wedding Throwback. Can You Spot Vaibhav Rekhi?

Dia Mirza shared this photo on Instagram (courtesy diamirzaofficial)

Highlights Dia Mirza shared a wedding throwback on Instagram

Dia shared the pic as part of her National Handloom Day post

For her wedding, Dia wore a red saree by Raw Mango

Dia Mirza picked out just the perfect photo from her archives for her post on National Handloom Day. The Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein actress got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony, attended only by friends and family. Needless to say that the spotlight followed Dia Mirza at her wedding - she looked stunning in a red saree from the collections of Raw Mango. For her National Handloom Day post, Dia Mirza posted a wedding throwback, in which she can be seen making a grand entrance as the bride. There's also a glimpse of Vaibhav Rekhi in the backdrop of Dia Mirza's photo - he can be seen swiftly making his way to the bride. Dia's post was showered with heartwarming comments from her friends. "So sundar," wrote Neha Dhupia while Lara Dutta added: "My beauty."

Dia Mirza dedicated her post to the craftsmanship of Indian handlooms and wrote: "On National Handloom Day, 7th of August, let's come together to celebrate the culturally rich and incredible textiles of India. Let's appreciate the hands behind the looms that work meticulously to weave the finest of the fabrics."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15, their wedding was conducted by Sheela Atta, a priestess. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby son, in May. Responding to a user on Instagram, Dia Mirza had said: "Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons).

Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad. Dia Mirza is also a United Nations Sustainability Development Goals Advocate.