Handloom Meets Climate Action: Delhi to Host 'Vastra Katha' on August 6

Aiming to promote climate-conscious fashion and India's textile heritage, the Delhi government will organise a large-scale public event on August 6 to mark the National Handloom Day.

The event, Vastra Katha, is being held by the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) under the Industries Department.

Announcing the event on Tuesday, Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the event will blend tradition, sustainability, and youth-led innovation through a curated exhibition, promoting Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged handlooms and handmade or natural fabrics over fast fashion.



A GI-tag is used to mark the authenticity and uniqueness for products that are native to specific regions.

"Handloom is rooted in nature, environmentally friendly, and sustains rural livelihoods - especially for women. It's not just cultural heritage; it's climate action," Mr Sirsa said, adding, "The fashion industry is a major contributor to global warming."

What to Expect at Vastra Katha

The event will feature 24 curated stalls displaying rare, GI-certified textiles from over 20 states and union territories - including Assam's Muga silk, Telangana's Pochampally Ikat, Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram, Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi and Maheshwari, Kerala's Kasavu, and West Bengal's Kantha, among others.

A fashion ramp walk themed on the Vedic civilisation will reimagine these textiles in contemporary silhouettes, with participation from both professional models and students.

More than 150 students from top institutions - including LSR, Miranda House, Hindu College, Pearl Academy, and others - are expected to take part, curating exhibits and walking the ramp in handloom wear.

Well-known designers like Rahul Mishra, Sanjay Garg, Surekha Jain, Rina Dhaka, and Pernia Qureshi will also participate in the event to mentor young artisans.

A Turnaround Plan for DKVIB

The event comes at a time when the Delhi Government has been trying to restructure the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board.



"We are bringing in long-overdue reforms to make DKVIB sustainable by the end of this year and profitable by 2026. The government had already allocated Rs 50 crore for skilling and capacity-building in the handloom sector. We need platforms to showcase the work of our artisans, and Vastra Katha is one of them," Mr Sirsa said.

He also credited both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for supporting the revival of India's indigenous textile traditions under the "Vocal for Local" campaign.

The event aims to establish Vastra Katha as an annual flagship event of Delhi, turning DKVIB into a model board for artisan welfare and sustainable fashion.