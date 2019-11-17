Dhvani Bhanushali Performs With Global Icons Katy Perry And Dua Lipa At One Plus Music Festival

Katy Perry with Dhvani Bhanushali at One Plus Music Festival.

Making her mark with each step, Dhvani Bhanushali has created yet another milestone. The pop sensation was the only young singer who was part of the opening act at the mega-concert of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. The concert which had excited Mumbai for over a month saw a massive gathering. The young singer opened the stage for mega icons Katy Perry and Dua Lipa. It was a night to remember for the young singer, as she recreated the magic of some of her hits including Psycho Saiyaan, Dilbar, Leja Re and Vaaste, with the crowd going wild. With several chart busters and a huge following of diehard fans, the young and talented artist shared the stage with international sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

Take a look at the pictures of Katy Perry, Dua Lipa and Dhvani from the music festival here:

Dhvani with Katy Perry at the music festival.

Dhvani with Dua Lipa at the concert.

Dhvani and Dua Lipa posed for a selfie.

Dhvani Bhanushali performing at the stage.

Dhvani Bhanushali got to meet the stars and they all had a gala time together. "Before I could say anything she told me that my outfit was amazing and she thought I was really pretty! To which I said her outfit and she herself is awesome! Meeting her was surely the highlight of the evening but performing was the cherry on the cake. I am so grateful for the opportunity and still pinching myself as it's been a surreal week so far!" said Dhvani on meeting Katy Perry.

The highly anticipated festival, which was held at DY Patil Stadium on November 16, was a first of its kind and featured multiple Indian and International stars."

