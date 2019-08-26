Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste Crosses 500 Million Views In 4 Months

"I'm just so overwhelmedm," said singer Dhvani Bhanushali

Highlights Dhvani Bhanushali's song 'Vaaste' released in early April "I'm overwhelmed that fans are loving the song," she said 'Vaaste' has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali had an amazing year so far with her party number Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho winning hearts around. The talented singer has another reason to celebrate as her single Vaaste, which was released in early April, has garnered more than 500 million views in just four months.

An overwhelmed Dhvani expressed, "I still can't get over the fact that Vaaste is such a big hit. I'm just so overwhelmed that fans are loving the song and appreciating our efforts. I would like to thank Radhika Ma'am, Vinay Sir and Tanishk for helping me weave the magic of love on screen.''

Released on world's number one YouTube channel T-Series, Vaaste has been directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao. Written by Arafat Mehmood, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi who previously composed Dhvani's Leja Re and Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate).

With Vaaste being a hit among the audience, we wish the young pop sensation all the luck for her future endeavors.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.