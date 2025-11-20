Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Greets Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar At <i>120 Bahadur </i> Screening. Watch

Farhan Akhtar's patriotic tribute 120 Bahadur will release in theatres on November 21. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a star-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Who's who from the Bollywood and sports worlds attended the event, making it one of the biggest nights in recent times.

In one of the viral videos, Ranveer Singh, dressed in a black pathani kurta, is seen greeting star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Ranveer hugged him, shared a laugh, and chatted with him on the red carpet. Sachin was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar. Ranveer is also seen shaking hands with her.

The shutterbugs were eager to capture the two stalwarts in one frame, but the stars didn't pose for the cameras.

Take a look:

Farhan Akhtar arrived at the venue with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Kajol, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Tabu, Rekha, and director Rajkumar Hirani turned up to cheer for the team.

Rekha looked as ethereal as ever in a white Kanjeevaram saree.

Kajol opted for an Indo-western yellow kurta for the starry night.

Hrithik Roshan, a close friend and collaborator of Farhan Akhtar, was also present to support the star.

About 120 Bahadur

The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna as Shagun Kanwar, the wife of Shaitan Singh. The film recounts the Battle of Rezang La, considered one of the major events of the Sino-Indian War, fought on November 18, 1962. It tells the story of how 120 soldiers of the Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment—entirely made up of Ahirs—defended their post against a 3,000-strong Chinese army contingent, inflicting over 1,300 casualties. The film has been directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been in the limelight ever since the trailer of his much-awaited film Dhurandhar released on Tuesday. Inspired by true events, the film reportedly features Ranveer as a RAW agent and Ashok Chakra awardee, Major Mohit Sharma.