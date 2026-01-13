<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 39: Ranveer Singh Film Is Rock Steady On Sixth Monday, Mints Rs 860 Crore

New films have released in theatres, but Dhurandhar has retained its dominance at the box office. After 39 days, the film is still roaring at the box office. The domestic earnings of the film stand at Rs 860.10 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per Jio Studios, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar minted Rs 2.70 crore on its sixth Monday.

According to Jio Studios figures, Dhurandhar collected Rs 218 crore in week one, Rs 261.5 crore in week two, Rs 189.3 crore in week three, and Rs 115.70 crore in week four. In week five, the film minted Rs 56.35 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that Dhurandhar remained a fan favourite on its sixth Monday as well.

"#Dhurandhar remains the first choice of moviegoers even on its sixth Monday... and with discounted ticket offers today [Tuesday]... the film is expected to witness another jump in numbers.

These numbers - especially on weekdays in Week 6 - are simply unimaginable and unthinkable in today's times!"

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board. Dhurandhar also dives deep into the socio-political dynamics of different ethnic groups in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.