<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 29: Ranveer Singh Film Is At Rs 1,255 Crore And Counting

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has emerged as a massive box office success within just days of its release. The film has maintained a strong hold at the ticket counters, backed by impressive opening numbers and consistent collections through the week.

Paid Previews Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film began its theatrical run with paid previews on March 18 and collected an impressive Rs 43 crore nett in India, setting a solid foundation ahead of its official release.

Day-Wise Collection

The film opened to a phenomenal response on its first day, collecting Rs 102.55 crore nett in India. Despite a slight drop on Friday, it remained strong with Rs 80.72 crore.

The momentum picked up again on Saturday, with the film earning Rs 113 crore nett, followed by Rs 114.85 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections dipped on Monday, but the film still managed a robust Rs 65 crore across over 20,000 shows. It continued to perform steadily on weekdays, collecting Rs 56.60 crore on day 6 and Rs 48.75 crore on day 7.

On day 8, the film earned Rs 49.70 crore, followed by Rs 41.75 crore on day 9. The second Saturday (day 10) saw another jump, with the film collecting Rs 62.85 crore nett across 18,820 shows.

With this, the total India net collection stands at Rs 778.77 crore, while the gross collection in India has reached Rs 930.44 crore.

Worldwide And Overseas Performance

The film has also performed exceptionally well overseas. On day 10 alone, it collected Rs 29 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 325 crore.

This has pushed the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 1,255.44 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films globally.

Record-Breaking Run

Dhurandhar 2 has achieved a major milestone in the United States by surpassing the long-standing record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film has now become the highest-grossing Indian film in the US, setting a new benchmark after nine years.

Cast And Crew

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun in key roles.

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