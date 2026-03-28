<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 28: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh Film - Rs 1200 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release. The Aditya Dhar directorial opened to solid numbers and maintained a steady run so far.

On Day 9 (second Friday), the film collected around ₹49.9 crore gross in India, with the net collection at ₹41.75 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. While there is a slight dip compared to earlier days, the hold is still decent considering it is a weekday trend carrying forward.

So far, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has recorded a massive worldwide gross of ₹1,141.22 crore. Out of this, India gross stands at ₹855.22 crore, while overseas has contributed ₹286 crore. The India net collection is currently ₹715.92 crore, coming from a wide release across 194,266 shows.

Looking at the day-wise trend, the film started with ₹51.6 crore for paid previews, followed by a strong jump on Day 1 with ₹121.03 crore. Day 2 saw a slight drop to ₹96.76 crore, but Day 3 and Day 4 picked up again with ₹135.15 crore and ₹137.43 crore respectively.

From Day 5 onwards, collections began to settle into weekday patterns. Monday brought in ₹77.79 crore, Tuesday ₹67.73 crore and Wednesday ₹58.35 crore. The second Thursday (Day 8) collected ₹59.49 crore, showing a stable hold before the Day 9 dip.

Language-wise, Hindi leads the business with ₹806.28 crore gross, followed by Telugu at ₹32.64 crore and Tamil at ₹13.95 crore. Other languages like Kannada and Malayalam have smaller contributions but add to the overall total.

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story of the 2025 hit, Dhurandhar. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun in important roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been collectively produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.