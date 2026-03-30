<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Storm On, Author Whose Book <i>Raazi</i> Was Based On Attacks Director Meghna Gulzar Again

With the success of Dhurandhar 2, interest around real-life spy stories is at an all-time high. Author Harinder S Sikka, best known for the 2008 spy thriller novel Calling Sehmat which was adapted into the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi in 2018, shared a post on X highlighting how his book continues to be one of the top reads on espionage.

Sikka shared a list of books on real-stories of espionage amid the Dhurandhar 2 frenzy. In the book stack, his novel Calling Sehmat was also featured.

Calling Sehmat, based on real events, follows a young woman named Sehmat. She is trained by R&AW to become an undercover spy at her father's request and marry into a Pakistani military family. Once she starts leading a double life in Pakistan, Sehmat relays vital information to India ahead of the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within.



Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to… pic.twitter.com/RZHxAwdmSq — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 29, 2026

In his post, Sikka -- also a former Indian Navy officer -- accused Raazi director Meghna Gulzar of "ideological bias" while adapting his novel for screen.

"Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across the border, hostile forces in Bollywood & Punjab-based criminals within. Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgement. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist.

"Nearly two decades later, the book continues to leave its mark across the world. Penguin best sellers; Vichhoda, Gobind, The Chabimaster are being scripted, for our beautiful nation deserves to see the complete truth," he wrote.

When one of the users responded to the author's post saying it was too late to regret his decision, Sikka said he was told by many people not to trust Meghna Gulzar.

I agree with you. It was my fault. I was told by many people not to trust Meghna Gulzar, that was a leftist etc. But I couldn't believe it.

Now I remember the golden words I should've learnt from before.

‘Trust, but verify.' https://t.co/DZUmH3sNXJ — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 29, 2026

Another user commented on how Meghna Gulzar also didn't do justice to Sam Bahadur, the biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal in the title role.

The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply.



Film on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was no different. All the ugly #CONgress acts of ill treating the Field Marshal were missing.



What kind of mindset diminishes patriots by… https://t.co/Pd1YQCnGPp — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) March 30, 2026

Agreeing to the post, Sikka wrote back, "The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply. Film on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was no different. All the ugly #CONgress acts of ill treating the Field Marshal were missing. What kind of mindset diminishes patriots by bending truth to suit an agenda?"

This is not the first time the author has targeted Meghna Gulzar over her adaptation of Calling Sehmat in Raazi.

In 2020, Sikka alleged that Meghna Gulzar had changed his story for the film.

At #Gulzar request, I signed ⁦@meghnagulzar⁩ as #Raazi Director.

Why was story tempered?

Why was Tri-Colour not shown?

Why attempt made to remove me frm JLF?

Why Book launch delayed?

Why my name removed frm fb, Twitter, media?

Can we let more #SushantSinghRajput die? pic.twitter.com/D05h9BrkVb — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) July 22, 2020

"At #Gulzar request, I signed @meghnagulzar as #Raazi Director. Why was the story tempered? Why was Tri-Colour not shown? Why was an attempt made to remove me from JLF? Why was the book launch delayed? Why was my name removed from fb, Twitter, and the media? Can we let more #SushantSinghRajput die?" he wrote on X at the time.

Meghna Gulzar has never responded to Sikka's claims.

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