<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Sara Arjun Mobbed Outside Wankhede Stadium After IPL Match

The popularity of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 is not restricted to Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, or Rakesh Bedi. Every actor associated with the blockbuster movie is getting their moment in the sun. Actor Sara Arjun, who plays the role of Yalina Jamali in the Dhurandhar movies, was mobbed by fans on Sunday night while she was exiting the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after watching the IPL match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sara Arjun, who was wearing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya's jersey to support the team, was accompanied by her father Raj Arjun and her mother Sanya Arjun to the match. Mumbai Indians won the contest, beating the Ajinkya Rahane-led side by 6 wickets in its IPL 2026 campaign opener.

As Sara Arjun, 20, was making her way out of the stadium, several fans tried getting close to her, demanding selfies after the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, which opened in cinemas from March 19.

The actor's parents quickly came to her rescue, shielding her from the admirers and quickly got her into the car before the situation could get out of control.

After the match, an excited Sara Arjun shared a post on her Instagram Stories, celebrating the Mumbai Indians' win. "What a match!!!" she wrote.

Screenshot of Sara Arjun's Instagram Story after Mumbai Indians won the match on Sunday.

At Wankhede Stadium, the actor was also spotted at the MI versus KKR match with actor Ishaan Khatter. Both the duo recently collaborated on an advertisement.

Dhurandhar marked Sara Arjun's first project as a leading lady. The actor was once India's highest paid actor with appearances in movies such as Deiva Thirumagal, Ek Thi Daayan, Saivam, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, and Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Dhurandhar 2 casting director Mukesh Chhabra said that Yalina Jamali was the toughest role to cast. "We needed a completely fresh face with a new energy, especially among so many established stars. That was challenging," he recalled.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Film Races Towards Rs 900 Crore In India