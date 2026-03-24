<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Breaks Silence On <i>Dhurandhar 3</i> Rumours

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has already entered the prestigious Rs 500 crore club in India. Amid the strong buzz surrounding the film, speculation about a possible third installment has been circulating widely. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has now addressed the rumours to put an end to the chatter.

What Mukesh Chhabra Said

Chhabra, who was closely involved in casting the film, spoke about the speculation in a recent interview, clarifying the situation and responding to reports about the franchise's future.

Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bohot sare rumours hai." ("Nothing like that is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours.")

Chhabra also added that if there is any rumour that needs clarification, he would address it directly on X.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

On its first Monday, the film collected Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows, comfortably crossing the Rs 500 crore mark in India. After five days, the domestic collection stands at Rs 519.12 crore (net), while the worldwide gross has risen to Rs 829.76 crore, according to Sacnilk.

After delivering back-to-back centuries over the weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned Rs 60 crore in Hindi on its first Monday.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 3.50 crore, while the Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil versions added Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 1.20 crore respectively.

Making the most of the extended weekend, the film began its box office run with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. This was followed by collections of Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21.

On March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was allotted 21,633 shows across India and earned Rs 114.85 crore domestically.



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