<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Action Director Reveals How Aditya Dhar Wanted Extreme Violence In The Film: 'What You See Is Just 60 Per Cent'

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is undoubtedly a pure explosion of emotional, satisfying, and powerful action scenes. With its nearly hour-long climax, involving high-stakes actions against key antagonists, including Major Iqbal, and notably intense scenes, the spy action thriller simply glued the audience to their seats. Now, action director Aejaz Gulab opened up how much brutality actually made it to the final cut.

In a candid conversation, Aejaz Gulab revealed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge originally featured much more graphic detail, but had to be toned down before release. "We had shot all the brutality in detail, but what you see in the film is just 60%. Since we're in the OTT era and kids may eventually watch it, we had to tone it down," he told Hindi Rush as reported by News18.

Aejaz continued revealing how the director encouraged extreme action, saying, "Aditya Dhar gave us full freedom. He said, ‘Aejaz bhai, think as brutal as you can. Kill in the most intense ways you can imagine.' And we did exactly that, while he added his directorial touch."

He added that although Aditya is extremely calm and sharp-minded, when it comes to action, his thinking operates on a completely different level.

Going down memory lane, the action director mentioned that several sequences of the film were improvised during filming. He then elaborated on the climax scene, "The masjid sequence alone took six days of rehearsal and 14 days to shoot. Maintaining continuity was extremely challenging. Every department—from hair and makeup to costume—worked tirelessly, taking reference photos after each shot to recreate the same look with precision the next day."

For instance, the makers used rubber props instead of chains for the intense chain fight between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer Singh. The action director also praised the actors for continuing their shoots despite getting injured multiple times during that climax. "They were so immersed in the scene that even after getting hurt, they refused to take breaks," he continued.

The high-octane scenes in both Dhurandhar movies have grabbed the attention of fans and movie buffs worldwide.

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