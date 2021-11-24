Dhoom 2 Turns 15: Hrithik Roshan Threw These 3 Actors 'Into A Mixer And Came Out Aryan'

Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

15 years after Dhoom 2 released on November 24, 2006, here's a throwback to this day last year when Hrithik Roshan, the film's antihero, broke down his prep for the role of super thief and master of disguise Aryan Singh. Hrithik went head-to-head with Abhishek Bachchan's ACP Jai Dixit; he had some help (OK, a lot of help) from partner-in-crime Sunehri, played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, no less. Between them, Hrithik and Aishwarya made being bad look really good. In his post marking Dhoom 2's release date last year, Hrithik revealed that his performance as Aryan was modelled on three actors - Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan and Amitabh Bachchan.

"Aryan was a side of me I didn't know existed. I remember breathing and meditating many times a day to find that composure which I could envision Aryan having but had no idea how to produce. I was inspired by 3 actors for this role - Bruce Willis, Pierce Brosnan and Mr Bachchan for his pauses. I kinda threw them into a mixer and out came Aryan. I think a bit of Aryan will live on forever inside me," Hrithik Roshan wrote in his post, which began with a shout-out for the film's stylist Anaita Shroff. "It had the best cast of friends ever," Hrithik ended - he and Abhishek Bachchan are childhood buddies.

See Hrithik Roshan's Dhoom 2 post from last year here:

As the name suggests, Dhoom 2 was the second in the Yash Raj Films' blockbuster buddy cop series starring Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra - only here, their thunder was well and truly stolen by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Bipasha Basu co-starred in a double role and Rimi Sen appeared as ACP Jai Dixit's wife.