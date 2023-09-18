Dharmendra Shares Throwback Gold With 'Industry's Most Loving' Pran

Image was shared by Dharmendra. (Courtesy: aapkadharam)

September 18 : Veteran actor Pran, who created a benchmark on screen with his exemplary performances, especially as a villain, has worked with Dharmendra in several movies including Dharam Veer, Pyar Hi Pyar, Jugnu, and many more. Now, Dharmendra has shared a memory with him.

Dharmendra took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a throwback picture with the late actor and wrote in the caption, “Some naughty question to ailing Pran Sahab ….. industry's most loving person”

Some naughty question to ailing Pran Sahab ….. industry's most loving person ????. pic.twitter.com/8Sc1dRGX0S — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 17, 2023



In the picture, both veteran actors can be seen sharing some fun-filled moments. Pran started as a hero but later became popular for his negative roles. He didn't need any props to convey his evil nature onscreen - just a look from his amazing eyes, a steely voice, and a smirk were plenty. In the later years of his career, he also played character roles where he proved his acting skills.

He is known for his roles in Madhumati, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Shaheed, Upkar, Ram Aur Shyam, Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Purab Aur Paschim, Johny Mera Naam, Victoria No. 203, Be-Imaan, Zanjeer, Majboor, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Sharaabi and Duniya.



Dharmendra has worked in numerous movies and given several hits, among which a few to mention are Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Kaajal, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, among others. In the late 90s, he played character roles in movies such as Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Life in a... Metro, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana and most recently he was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)