Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth File For Divorce Two Years After Announcing Split

Aishwarya shared this image. (courtesy: aishwaryarajini)

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush, who announced their separation nearly two years ago, have now initiated divorce proceedings. Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush recently filed for divorce at the Chennai family court. They opted for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13 B. Living separately for the past two years, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth's petition is expected to be heard in court soon. Meanwhile, the former couple's managers said, "They have not said anything yet on this development". They were seen together at their sons Yatra and Linga's school events following the announcement of their separation.

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17, 2022, after 18 years of marriage. They expressed gratitude for their journey together while acknowledging their decision to part ways for individual growth. The statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting."

"Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," the statement concluded.

Following the separation, Dhanush remains occupied with acting assignments and his second directorial venture, Raayan. Dhanush was last seen in Captain Miller, which premiered on Prime Video on February 9. Aishwarya, on the other hand, made a directorial comeback with the film Lal Salaam, featuring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The former couple, who married in 2004, are parents to two sons Yatra and Linga.