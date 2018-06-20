Dhadak Title Track: Come Fall In Love Like Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Dhadak title track Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's sweet romance is sure to win over your hearts

Share EMAIL PRINT Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Ishaan does everything possible to get a glimpse of Janhvi It is the first song of Dhadak Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale have sung the title track Dhadak title track is pictured on the love they share and the duo are totally smitten by each other. It is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale while the lyrics courtesy goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya.



Watch Dhadak title track here.







Dhadak is a story of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's love and heartbreak. When their families oppose against their relationship, the duo run away from their houses but things get worse.



Here's Dhadak trailer.







The Shashank Khaitan-directed film is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. At the trailer launch of Dhadak, Janhvi had revealed that she told Sridevi that she also wanted to do a film like Sairat.



"I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her '



Dhadak releases on July 20.





