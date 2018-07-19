Janhvi Kapoor Would Want To Be Part Of Mom Sridevi's Sadma If Remade

File photo of Sridevi with Janhvi (Image courtesy: sridevi.kapoor)

Late star Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak this Friday. The film is one of the most-anticipated releases of this year, also starring Ishaan Khatter. Asked which of Sridevi's films she would choose to star in if they are remade, Janhvi told DNA, "It has to be Sadma. It's such a touching movie. I can watch it anytime and I think it's one of the best films I've ever seen. I can play my mother's role or even Kamalji's (Haasan) role, if there's a gender reversal in the remake." 1983's Sadma, a remake of Tamil Film Moondram Pirai, is considered to be one of the best films of Sridevi and Kamal Haasan.

Moondram Pirai also starred Sridevi and Kamal Haasan. He had Kamal had also received a National Award for his performance in Moondram Pirai.

Meanwhile, Janhvi in an interview to news agency said that by looking at a particular montage from Dhadak, she for once thought it was Sridevi and not her on screen. "I am my mumma's daughter, so I look like her; but I know I am different. There was that one montage shot where I am drinking milk in a scene. For a fraction of second, I thought that was mumma... I was like 'Oh God, wasn't it her? Actually, in that shot, I saw my side profile."

Dhadak was in the work-in-progress stage when Sridevi died in February. She had visited Janhvi on the sets and also watched the filming. "She supported me a lot but I think both of us were clear that she wanted this to be my own journey. I remember reading lines with her around. But she never said 'Do it like this or that'. She would always say, 'I want you to find this on your own, do it on your own'," Janhvi had told PTI.

Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a remake of Marathi film Sairat. Janhvi has dedicated Dhadak to Sridevi and has reportedly written a note addressed to the late actress, which will be attached to the film's beginning.

Janhvi is the elder of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's two daughters. Her younger sister is Khushi.