Dhadak: Little Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday In Throwback Pic. Can't Get Cuter Than This

Ananya Panday shared this picture with Janhvi Kapoor (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights "Always a big heart for you, Janhvi Kapoor," Ananya wrote Janhvi and Ananya look super cute in the photo Ananya watched Dhadak over the weekend

As Janhvi Kapoor preps for her debut film Dhadak's release (July 20), good wishes came from friend Ananya Panday with an epic throwback photo of them. "Always a big heart for you, Janhvi Kapoor. Good luck to the entire team of Dhadak," Ananya writes in her post. Little Janhvi and Ananya look super cute in the photo. Janhvi poses for the cameras while Ananya, who stands beside her, appears to be amused with what's happening on the other side. The picture seems to be taken during a birthday party. Ananya, who is also making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, watched Dhadak over the weekend with Janhvi's cousin Shanaya and the Kapoor famjam. Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana (Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter) are very good friends.



Here's the adorable picture.





In Dhadak, Janhvi co-stars with Ishaan Khatter. The film is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. Shashank Khaitan has directed Dhadak and the film is produced by Karan Johar. Janhvi is late megastar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor's daughter.



Another screening of Dhadak was held on Wednesday night, which was attended by stars like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and several others. (Shahid is Ishaan's elder brother).



