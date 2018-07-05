Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's Pehli Baar Is all About 'First Love'

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter in Pehli Baar (Courtesy YouTube)

"Pehli baar hai ji pehli baar hai ji, is kadar kisi ki dhoon sawar hai ji" - isn't it just the kind of feeling you have when you are in love for the first time? The latest song from Dhadak, Pehli Baar, is a soulful romantic track, which explains most appropriately the kind of feeling you undergo when you experience the "burst of first love." A moonstruck Madhu (Ishaan Khatter) brightens up after he gets to know that Parthavi (Janhvi Kapoor) is close by. Just to catch a glimpse of the person he is madly in love with, Ishaan goes the extra mile and it turns out to be a 'You jump I jump' kinda situation. Ishaan, who dominates the best parts of the video, can be seen delighted at the prospect of meeting Parthavi, even if it's a fleeting glimpse.



Dhadak producer Karan Johar and director Shashak Khaitan shared the latest track on their social media handles. "The burst of first love! Love is in the air," Karan Johar wrote.





Janhvi Kapoor appears much later in the video but makes sure she makes her presence felt. The music of Pehli Baar has been composed by Ajay-Atul and Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics for the track. Pehli Baar is a recreation of the Marathi track Yad Lagla, which was also part of the original film Sairat. The makers have also retained the singer of original track Atul Gogavale. The third song from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak is brimming with the innocence of first love.







