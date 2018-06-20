Dhadak Director On Janhvi Kapoor Resuming Work After Sridevi's Death: 'I Salute Her Courage'

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, is all set to present her debut film Dhadak. The film was in the work-in-progress stage when the news of Sridevi's death broke. Janhvi resumed shooting after some days and completed the film. Shashank Khaitan, the director of Dhadak, told Mumbai Mirror that he 'salutes her courage' and the team tried to keep normal after Janhvi returned so that she didn't get affected. "In the wake of the tragedy we tried to keep the atmosphere on the set as normal as possible, knowing that the more we tried to sympathise with Janhvi, the more the situation would affect her. We kept the focus on work and not on what had happened knowing that time is the best healer. I salute her courage," he told Mumbai Mirror.
Highlights
- We kept the focus on work as time is the best healer: Shashank
- Janhvi resumed shooting after some days and completed the film
- Dhadak releases on July 20
Sridevi died at the age of 54 in Dubai in February. She had drowned in her hotel bathtub. She had visited Janhvi on Dhadak sets when the film went in floors in Udaipur.
In an interview with Vogue, Janhvi shared Sridevi's opinion about Dhadak and her role in the film. "She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve - she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her. The second half has to be different, she told me, 'You can't wear anything on your face.' That's all she told me but she was happy," said Janhvi.
CommentsDhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat and during the trailer launch of the film, Janhvi said that Sridevi wanted a similar role for Janhvi. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," Janhvi said, news agency PTI reported.
Dhadak stars Ishaan Khatter opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar, releases on July 20.