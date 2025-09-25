<i>Dhadak 2</i>: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri's Film To Stream On Netflix From September 26

Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, was released in theatres on August 1, 2025. The film faced tough competition from Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which has been the biggest blockbuster of the year so far. Dhadak 2 is now set to arrive on OTT. The film will be streaming on Netflix from September 26, 2025.

Netflix took to Instagram to share an official announcement.

The caption read, "Do duniya. Do dil. Aur bas ek dhadak. Watch Dhadak 2, out tomorrow on Netflix."

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

Dhadak 2 earned Rs 60 lakhs on its first Friday, as reported by Sacnilk. This brought the film's total box office collection to Rs 17.30 crore. Dhadak 2's Hindi occupancy rate on Day 8 (8 August) was 12.94 per cent.

After 10 days, Dhadak 2's India net collection stood at Rs 20.75 crore, while the film earned Rs 2.75 crore from overseas markets. Hence, its total global collection is roughly Rs 23.5 crore after 10 days.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, opened in theatres on August 1, 2025. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is the sequel to the 2018 romantic drama Dhadak, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Dhadak 2 centres around Neelesh, an aspiring lawyer from a marginalised caste. After gaining admission to a prestigious college, he faces overt casteist abuse and dehumanising encounters. While navigating these challenging circumstances, he falls in love with Vidhi, a woman from a privileged background. Their romance becomes caught in the crossfire of social and institutional opposition, systemic brutality, and caste hierarchy.

In A Nutshell

Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, is all set to stream on Netflix from September 26. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film was released in theatres on August 1, 2025.

ALSO READ | Dhadak 2 Review: This Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri Film Unsettles You, Doesn't Pull Any Punches On Caste Violence