Dhadak Actor Ishaan Khatter Says He Is 'Fortunate,' Cites This Reason

Highlights "I had to mould myself depending on the demand, " said Ishaan Khatter Ishaan said he wants to be part of "good" projects "Dhadak is giving me a huge mass exposure," Ishaan added

Ishaan Khatter, who is gearing up for the release Dhadak, which also features Janhvi Kapoor, said that he is "fortunate" to have been offered different kinds of films in a short span and wants to maintain a balance between his works, news agency IANS reported. Ishaan, who debuted with Iranian director Majid Majidi's film Beyond The Clouds said: "I am fortunate to be offered variety in such a short span of time. I managed to make my debut with my favourite Majid Majidi, whereas Dhadak is giving me a huge mass exposure. I just hope that I maintain the balance. Critics have been so kind of me to praise my performance in my debut film," IANS quoted Ishaan Khatter as saying.



In his debut film, Ishaan played a drug peddler, while his second film portrays him as a moonstruck Rajasthani boy. Of speaking how differently he moulded himself for the aforementioned films, Ishaan said: "I had to mould myself depending on the demand and vision of the director I was working with. Of course, the world of these two films are very different, so we tend to think that the audience would also be different. But I do not want to label films that way." "My acting style changes according to the way a character is imagined," he added.



The 22-year-old actor said that he wants to be part of "good" projects, which will help him grow as a "performer". "Being a movie buff, I am really fortunate to make it (films) my profession," Ishaan said.



Dhadak is the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. Ishaan's co-star Janhvi Kapoor is debuting with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film, which is releasing this Friday. Of working with Janhvi for the first time, this is what Ishaan said in an interview with mid-day: "It was fun to see her grow as a person. She is free-spirited. At first, her clumsy antics would amuse us, but now we have tuned ourselves to her unique sense of humour."



