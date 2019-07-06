Dhaakad First Look: Kangana Ranaut In 'One-Of-A-Kind Action Film'

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad. (Image courtesy: team_kangana_ranaut)

Highlights Dhaakad is mounted on a large scale, says Kangana Dhaakad is set for Diwali 2020 release The project is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai

Actress Kangana Ranaut is set to star in Dhaakad, which will be "one of a kind female-led action film". The project is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. "After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana said in a statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema," said Kangana.

Speaking about the film and Kangana, Razy said: "Being an army kid myself, I've always wanted to start off with an action film. This is a great time for a film of this genre and I'm looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we're excited to make a memorable film."

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Producer Sohel Maklai said: "This film is an ambitious venture and the biggest one for me. I believe in Razy's vision and I'm sure this will be a thrilling entertainer. Audiences are definitely going to love Kangana's new avatar."

Meanwhile, the actress' film JudgeMentall Hai Kya will soon hit the screens.

