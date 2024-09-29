<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Devara: Part 1 has been roaring at the box office. It has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark. On day 2, the action-drama earned ₹40 crore in the domestic market, according to a report by Sacnilk. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film recorded an impressive 65.23% Telugu occupancy on its first Saturday. So far, Devara: Part 1 has minted a total of ₹122.5 crore across all languages, the report added. The film features Jr NTR in dual roles as Devara and Varadha, with Janhvi Kapoor portraying Thangam and Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist, Bhaira. The cast also includes Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab and Talluri Rameswari. Devara: Part 1 is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

Devara: Part 1 marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Saif talked about his experience of working with Jr NTR. He said, "Tarak [Jr NTR] is a very easy-going person who wears his stardom lightly, which I like. Offset, he's a very friendly and welcoming person. We shared a good, lovely laugh even on the first day. He visited me in my van while I was waiting for a shot, which made me feel very comfortable,” as quoted by News18.

"He invited me to his home and offered to cook food. He's one of the most hospitable people I've worked with. He's a really, really nice and very down-to-earth guy," Saif added, revealing Jr NTR's hospitable nature. He continued, "When I saw him shooting on set, he seems to grow in stature and becomes a larger-than-life person in front of the camera, which is a very great star quality to have. And after the cut, he goes back to being a normal and fun person. It has been so nice working with him," Saif Ali Khan added.

At the same event, Jr NTR opened up about the "last 40 minutes" of Devara: Part 1. "I can't point out one particular action sequence, or I would definitely not point out one stunt or a sequence, but I'm sure that Anil sir, Apoorva sir, and Karan sir would agree with me. I think the last half hour or 40 minutes is going to rock you all," the actor said.

Devara: Part 1 has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.