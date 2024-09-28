<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film Gets A Stellar Start With Rs 77 Crore

Devara: Part 1 finally hit the big screens on Friday, making a strong impact at the box office. On its opening day, the action drama collected ₹77 crore (across all languages), according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film achieved an impressive 79.56% Telugu occupancy on Day 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, with Saif Ali Khan portraying the villainous Bhairava. The film also features Shruti Marathe, Zarina Wahab and Talluri Rameswari. Devara: Part 1 has been jointly produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Kosaraju Harikrishna and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under their banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts.

During the promotional spree of the movie, director Koratala Siva and the cast of Devara: Part 1 sat for a candid conversation with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. During one segment of their interaction, Jr NTR revealed that the shooting schedule included 30 to 35 days of underwater sequences. “We had one option of shooting it in Kapoli because that was one of the biggest pools we had. And then, for some strange reason we decided to overspend and create a pool in the studio, in which we were shooting for predominantly our action sequences," the actor stated.

He continued, "It was a massive pool because we shot for about 30-35 odd days underwater. Underwater, over the water, underwater, over the water. That is a phenomenal episode…It is one of the most key sequences of Devara. And again, we are speaking about a world which is in the coastal regions of India. So, we really had a lot of water elements. Shoot on water, shoot in water.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Devara: Part 1 2.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.

Devara: Part 1 marks Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.