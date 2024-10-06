<i>Devara</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: No Signs Of Slowing Down For Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor's Film

Devara: Part 1 is enjoying great success at the box office. The action-packed film, directed by Koratala Siva, saw a spike in its numbers on its second Sunday. The film earned ₹8.75 crore on day 9 at the ticket windows, as per a Sacnilk report. With an overall Telugu occupancy of 29.51% on October 5, the movie has amassed ₹230.35 crore so far. Devara: Part 1 features Jr NTR in a dual role, portraying Devara and Varadha. Janhvi Kapoor plays Thangam, while Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the villain, Bhaira. The cast also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma and Prakash Raj. The film has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Ahead of Devara: Part 1's release, the makers had planned a pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 22. The event could not go ahead as planned due to an overwhelming turnout that exceeded the venue's capacity, resulting in the event being cancelled.

Jr NTR was deeply disappointed by the situation and expressed his feelings in a video shared by the makers on X (formerly known as Twitter). His Telugu message roughly translates to: “I am deeply saddened that Devara's event has been cancelled, especially because I was looking forward to it so much. I enjoy spending time with you and sharing many interesting details about Devara.”

“I was excited to share many details about Devara and explain the efforts put into the film. However, the event couldn't happen for security reasons. I share your disappointment. My pain is more than yours. In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organisers for the cancellation of the event,” Jr NTR added.

Devara: Part 1 has been bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.