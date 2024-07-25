Bobby Deol To Play Antagonist In Jr NTR's <i>Devara</i>: Report

Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1 has been making all the right noises. Now, we have an amazing update on the much-anticipated Telugu film. As per a source by Hindustan Times, the makers have roped in Bobby Deol to play a key role in the film. “Yes, the team is in talks with Bobby Deol and discussions are in the final stage. Bobby will also play an antagonist in this movie. Saif Ali Khan will be the main antagonist in Devara Part 1 and Bobby Deol will enter Devara Part 1 towards the end of the film. In Devara Part 2, both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists,” claimed the source. Don't know about you, but we are super thrilled.

The first part of Devara also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi, who will also make her Telugu debut with the film, has also expressed her gratitude and spoke about her character. She said, "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity.

Devara will premiere on the big screens on October 10. It will coincide with the Dussehra weekend. Backed by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film will be presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The music composition is by Anirudh Ravichander. Speaking of Bobby Deol, the 55-year-old was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. His brief appearance as gangster Abrar Haque impressed critics and audiences alike. Animal also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film had a special cameo appearance by Triptii Dimri.

Up next, Bobby Deol will be seen in Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, NBK109, and Penthouse.