Devara Fear Song: Jr NTR Unleashes Terror In Sync With Anirudh's High-Octane Music

A still from the Fear song. (courtesy: YouTube)

As promised, the first single titledFear song from the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film Devara is out on Sunday ahead of Jr NTR's birthday. The song has been composed by Jawan music director Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics are by Ramajogayya Sastry and Anirudh has also sung the song. The video features Anirudh delivering a high-octane performance to introduce the character of Jr NTR who, literally takes bathe in a sea of blood. The video is a montage shots of Jr NTR unleashing blood and fear. He can be seen engaging in a killing spree. The video ends with a close up of Jr NTR with a bruise on his forehead. Take a look at the video here:

Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram feed, "The waves have come in full force to celebrate! #FearSong out now." An @anirudhofficial musical.#Devara - in cinemas 10th October, 2024. Take a look:

Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. A few months back, Janhvi Kapoor shared a BTS photo from the shoot on her Instagram profile. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a blue saree that she paired with a green blouse. She is seen with kohl-rimmed eyes in the click. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam." She added the hashtag #Devara to her post. Take a look:

On his 40th birthday last year, Jr NTR had announced the film's title and had revealed the release date for Devara. Take a look:

On the work front, Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar 2023 professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song. Devara stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, Narain and Saif Ali Khan as well. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music. Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the project. Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography and production design will be handled by Sabu Cyril.