<i>Deva</i>: Trailer Of Shahid Kapoor's Action Thriller Gets A CBFC Certificate

The teaser of Shahid Kapoor's much-anticipated action thriller Deva was released by the filmmakers on January 5, 2024. The trailer has just received a 'UA 16+' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification.

According to the CBFC website, the trailer has a runtime of 2 minutes and 22 seconds, and has been certified 'UA 16+'. The trailer received a certification on January 8, 2025.

The teaser, which was unveiled on January 5, showed Shahid Kapoor back in a massy avatar.

Out of the many reactions that flooded the comments section of the teaser, one also read, "Kabir Singh in police mode."

The film promises a larger-than-life experience on the big screen, as Shahid essays the character of an intense cop.

His dance moves have already captivated the audience, leaving them asking for more.

The teaser also dropped hints of it being a tribute to none other than "Shahenshah" Amitabh Bachchan.

Back in September 2024, Shahid Kapoor had shared a lovely video from the final wrap of Deva.

The caption read, "This one's coming to give you a JOLT. #gohardorgohome #lovethisshit. IT'S A FILM WRAP ON THIS MONSTER OF A FILM THAT TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME."

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, and produced by the latter.

The cast also has Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and hits the screens on January 31, 2025.